BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Terrell Gibson was convicted after trial by a jury of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence in the 2017 fatal shooting of Dionay Smith.

Smith is the brother of former Baltimore Police Chief Spokesman T.J. Smith.

Man Found Guilty For Death Of BPD Spokesman’s Brother

Baltimore City Police responded to a report of a suspicious death at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Argyle Avenue in July 2017.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Smith suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head and pronounced him dead on the scene.

During the investigation, police discovered security cameras in the first-floor hallway of the building. Upon reviewing the surveillance footage, homicide detectives saw a man later identified as Gibson, carrying a pistol grip shotgun and pacing back and forth in the hallway of the building.

Gibson was also seen pulling the shotgun from a bag he wore across his chest.

The video also captured Gibson running through the hallway toward the front door of the victim’s home stuffing the shotgun into his front waistband.

Further footage showed Gibson returning to the scene two separate times. During the second time, Gibson is seen confronting a witness demanding they enter Smith’s apartment. The witness, fearing for his own life, led to an upstairs apartment and called 911.

Once the witness was out of view in the footage, Gibson went into Smith’s apartment and fled the building holding the bag which is believed to contain the shotgun used to murder Smith.

Witnesses interviewed identified Gibson as the same man seen on surveillance footage and in the apartment hallway during the incident.

Gibson will be sentenced February 4, 2019, and faces a maximum sentence of life plus 20 years.

