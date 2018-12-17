BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Merriam-Webster announced its Word of the Year, and “Justice” takes the top spot.

The word was searched 74 percent more this year than last.

The dictionary credits the increase in searches to national debates, including racial justice, social justice and economic justice.

It also credits events including the Mueller probe and Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings for the spike.

Last year’s word of the year was “Feminism,”.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook