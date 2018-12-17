BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County teachers are getting a school supply boost, with a look inside the new resource center that saves educators money, while stocking classroom.

Shelves full of much-needed school supplies are waiting for Baltimore County teachers at a new no-cost resource center.

The center will open early next year and give educators things like notebooks and backpacks to share with students.

A lot of classroom supplies like this Baltimore County teachers buy out of pocket, but starting early next year, they’ll be able to shop these shelves at no cost.

There are crayons and markers and pens – nearly every kind of school supply, only one thing is missing.

“You’re not going to see a price tag here,” said Debbie Phelps, of the Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools.

“All the items in these bins are free and will soon be available to Baltimore County Public School teachers.

They’ll be able to shop the shelves of the exchange to find the kind of classroom supplies that on average cost educators hundreds sometimes thousands of dollars a year.

Elementary school teacher Brendan Penn knows very well the financial toll that can take on take on the county’s more than 9,000 full-time teachers.

“Every year is different, but you definitely have to reach in your pocket to make sure your kids have all the tools they need to be successful. Every year,” said Penn, who teaches at Lions Mill Elementary.

The new resource center comes from a partnership between Merritt companies and the Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools.

Led by Debbie Phelps, it’s a lesson in giving back.

“In our schools today, we have future leaders, thinkers, influencers,” said Phelps. “They are going to be leading our country someday, so we need to make sure they are equipped with everything they need. A pencil seems kinds of easy, but a pencil is very important, too.”

In addition to supplying teachers, the resource center will provide winter clothes and summer books for kids in need.

“Anybody who has really has an ability or interest in supporting, we’re going to welcome with open arms,” Tim Bojanowski, the president of Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools

There will be a ribbon cutting next Wednesday. Then, the center is scheduled to open early next year.

