BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Coming off a big win in a rainy game against the Buccaneers, the Ravens were right back to work, but this time, in the community.

Some guys would be hitting the tub, maybe a workout Monday morning, but a group of Ravens went right out to the community, giving patients a holiday at one local hospital.

Pumping a little holiday cheer into Medstar Union Memorial Hospital, a slew of players- including Tim White, Buck Allen, Jermaine Eluemunor, Gren Senat- and even Poe- surprised patients Monday.

Giving out hugs and signed footballs, putting a smile on those who might not make it home for the holidays.

For longtime Ravens fan Joe Wilson, he couldn’t ask for a better gift.

“Wow, I am a lucky man,” Wilson said. “It means they have a feeling for what’s going on in the community and they want to spread good cheer at this time of year,”

Ravens wide receiver and return man Tim White said he cherishes the time spent getting in the community.

“I really cherish it in my heart, I’m sure my teammates feel the same way, it’s an opportunity that’s not presented to everyone, we want to come here and make an impact and enjoy it,” White said.

While wins and losses will always get most of the attention, it’s what these players do off the field that’s priceless.

