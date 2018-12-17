PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police responded to 25 impaired driving crashes this weekend.

In addition to responding to the impaired driving crashes this weekend, troopers throughout the state made 48 DUI arrests.

From Prince George’s County to the Eastern Shore of Maryland, troopers responded to 25 alcohol or drug-related crashes between Friday and Sunday.

Eight of the crashes were in Baltimore County and four were in Prince George’s County. The other 13 impaired driving crashes occurred in other regions of the state.

The Maryland State Police want to remind drivers that troopers will be working additional impaired driving patrols throughout the holiday season into the New Year.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook