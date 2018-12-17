BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 64-year-old man shot and killed Saturday night has been identified as Mousa Mohammad Jaber, of Parkville, Md.

It has also been confirmed the man was a store owner at the Stop 1 convenience store on the 2900 block of Garrison Boulevard in the Forest Park neighborhood.

It is not known where exactly he was shot at this time.

Jaber was found with gunshot wounds to his body in the 2900 block of Garrison Boulevard at around 10:34 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It was almost exactly two years ago when a gunman opened fire at the convenience store, killing two people.

Suspect In Shooting That Killed 2, Injured 4 Arrested ‘Asleep On His Couch’

64yo man died over the weekend in Garrison Blvd convenience store shooting; it was almost exactly 2 years ago when a gunman opened fire there, killing 2 people. That brazen shooting was caught on surveillance video. @wjz pic.twitter.com/Qcfix3D8zt — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 17, 2018

