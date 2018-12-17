BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The man charged in a fiery hit and run crash that killed a Johns Hopkins Doctor will sit in jail as he awaits trial.

Jason Hines was denied bail in a courtroom Monday after he was arrested in the death of a Hopkins doctor.

Walking out of a bail hearing Monday, the family of 31-year-old Jason Hines didn’t have much to say.

“We’d appreciate if you’d respect our privacy,” the family told cameras outside the courtroom.

Their son and brother — charged and denied bail — after a horrific hit and run crash Saturday night.

Police say Hines — who has a prior hit and run conviction and half a dozen speeding tickets — ran a red light on Falls Road and hit another car so hard in the intersection it went airborne, smashing into a third car and bursting into flames.

Hines then fled the scene.

“He actually ran from the area of the crash. Luckily, our detectives and officers were able to locate the suspect shortly thereafter. He was taken into custody,” said Cpl. Shawn Vinson, with Baltimore County Police.

Officers said Hines told them, ”I hit a black car and I hurt someone.”

That someone was Dr. Nadia Morgan — a rheumatologist at Johns Hopkins — who died at the scene of the crash.

“Her death is an enormous loss to the entire Johns Hopkins Medicine family, and to the many patients and colleagues who benefited from her skills and commitment,” Johns Hopkins said in a statement to WJZ.

As family and colleagues grieve her death — Hines will sit in jail.

A Baltimore County District Court judge said he’s a risk to public safety.

Even if given the maximum penalty for every case he faces…. Hines could spend less than 7 years in prison.

