BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What are you waiting for? The Maryland Lottery is still searching for the player who has a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket that expires next week on Christmas Day.

No one has claimed the prize so far from the June 26 drawing.

The winning numbers were 17, 25, 29, 39 and 60. The Mega Ball number was 19.

Tantallon Exxon located at 10815 Indian Head Highway in Fort Washington, Md., sold the lucky ticket the day of the drawing.

The winner should bring the ticket and required identification to the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore. They must claim the prize by 4:15 p.m. on December 24, because the game’s expiration date falls on Christmas, a state holiday.

This is the third $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maryland in 2018. There was one $1 million Mega Millions winner in 2017 and four in 2016.

