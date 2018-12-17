BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It is the last Monday of Fall. Winter begins on Friday. And that is pretty much the weather headline for today. Noting foul to report on, though, we will get more rain on Friday. But we will be on the quite mild side, again, of that storm. Nothing real Winter like to report on the forecast for the first day of Winter.

After this past weekend we need a break. And will get one.

The rain of Saturday, and Sunday was just obnoxious. We had a Christmas party to attend Saturday night. If it was not at the home of a dear friend, and honoring his late wife’s love of the holiday, I never would have gotten out of my sweats and ordered in Chinese. Driving to his home we saw, on a Saturday night at 8, very few cars out. I am pretty sure most us just called it a day. A wet day.

No issues this upcoming weekend. Looks like a quick clear out after this next Friday’s hose down, and good conditions to do some last minute Christmas running around.

Easy peasy. Good!!!!

MB!

