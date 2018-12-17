BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Crews were working on a confined space rescue with a critical injury Monday afternoon in the 8200 block of Eastern Ave

A worker digging a trench was struck by a piece of equipment, according to Baltimore County Fire Department.

Fire crews have extricated the victim from the 20′-deep trench at the Back River Treatment Plant. The victim was transported to the John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

This story is developing.

