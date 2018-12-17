  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Crews were working on a confined space rescue with a critical injury Monday afternoon in the 8200 block of Eastern Ave

A worker digging a trench was struck by a piece of equipment, according to Baltimore County Fire Department.

Fire crews have extricated the victim from the 20′-deep trench at the Back River Treatment Plant. The victim was transported to the John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

This story is developing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s