LEWES, DE. (WJZ) — The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation (MERR) Institute Inc. is performing a necropsy of a juvenile humpback whale.

The whale washed ashore in Lewes, Delaware Sunday afternoon.

According to their Facebook page, the MERR Institute is a non-profit organization “dedicated to the conservation of marine mammals and sea turtles.”

The organization said it will report any information it gathers.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook