BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is injured after a car went off the roadway and into a ditch along the Northern Parkway just east of Perring Parkway in Baltimore.

Investigators said this accident only involved one car, and the roof of the car is gone.

Baltimore City Fire and Police were on the scene for rescue efforts. There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

This story is developing.

