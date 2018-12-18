BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officers arrested a convicted felon Monday after a vehicle stop in North Baltimore.

At around 9:35 p.m. Monday night, police stopped a vehicle in the unit block of W. 22nd Street, where they encountered 33-year-old Johntae Brown of the 400 block of E. 20th Street.

The officers then found Brown with a loaded .25 cal. semi-automatic handgun. The firearm was seized and submitted as evidence.

Brown was issued a traffic citation and arrested and charged with handgun violations.

Brown, who is prohibited from possessing a firearm, is currently at Central Booking waiting to see a court commissioner.

