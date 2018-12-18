BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore City Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Back in May, De Sousa was charged with failure to file his federal taxes for three straight years. Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports he is planning to plea guilty to the charges.

De Sousa served as police commissioner for about four months before stepping down due to the charges. He had replaced Kevin Davis.

In a statement released via Twitter, De Sousa took responsibility for not filing his taxes.

“I fully admit to failing to file my personal Federal and State taxes for 2013, 2014 and 2015. I did file my 2016 taxes and received an extension for my 2017 taxes. I have been working to satisfy the filing requirements and, to that end, have been working with a registered tax advisor. To be clear, I have paid Federal, state and local taxes regularly through the salary withholding process. While there is no excuse for my failure to fulfil my obligations as a citizen and public official, my only explanation is that I failed to sufficiently prioritize my personal affairs. Naturally, this is a source of embarrassment for me and I deeply regret any embarrassment it has caused the Police Department and the City of Baltimore. I accept full responsibility for this mistake and am committed to resolving this situation as quickly as possible.”

He faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $25,000 fine for each of the three counts.

Joel Fitzgerald was recently nominated by Mayor Pugh to be De Sousa’s successor.

Fitzgerald is staying at his current job as police chief of Fort Worth, Texas until he is confirmed by the City Council.

