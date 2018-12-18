GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for a missing Gaithersburg woman who has dementia.

A Silver Alert has been activated for 73-year-old Sydney Morse of Mattingly Terrace in Gaithersburg.

Morse was last seen at the Safeway located at 20211 Goshen Road in Gaithersburg at around 7 p.m. on Monday. She had planned to drive home from the store but has not returned, police say.

She is around 5’4″, weighs 114 lbs and has blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie and black leggings.

Morse is driving a silver 2005 Infinity FX35 (crossover SUV) with Maryland tags.

Anyone with information regarding Sydney Morse’s whereabouts or anyone who sees her vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook