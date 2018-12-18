HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Howard County Fire Department just named its first female fire chief.

Christine Uhlhorn is a 29-year-old veteran of the department.

Her title became official Tuesday.

Uhlhorn began her career as a recruit and emergency medical technician, she moved her way up the ranks serving as assistant fire chief for three years.

She takes the job after the previous chief took a job in Fairfax, Virginia.

