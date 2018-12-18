SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Apio, Inc. is voluntarily recalling some of their salad bowls after a random sample tested positive for listeria, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The salads were shipped to more than 10 states, including California.

The company, located in Guadalupe, Calif., is recalling several their different eat smart single-serve salad shake ups. Among those recalled are:

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Asian Sesame – UPC 7 09351 30241 1, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Avocado Ranch – UPC 7 09351 30177 3, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Raspberry Acai – UPC 7 09351 30178 0, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Sweet Kale – UPC 7 09351 30240 4, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Tropical Lime – UPC 7 09351 30179 7, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Avocado Ranch/Ranch ET Avocats – UPC 7 09351 30195 7, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Raspberry Acai/Framboises ET Acai – UPC 7 09351 30196 4, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Sweet Kale/Chou Frisé Doux – UPC 7 09351 30243 5, Lot 112 331

The random sample that tested positive listeria by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency was the Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Sweet Kale/Choi Frisé Doux.

People who bought the salad bowls are urged to throw them away or return them where they were bought.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook