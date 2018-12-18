BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transit Administration is offering free rides for the season on its specially decorated holiday bus.

To help celebrate the season, the MTA will be offering passengers candy canes and greetings from Santa as festive holiday music is played during the bus ride.

The Holiday Bus operates weekdays, starting Nov. 28 and continuing through Dec. 20 on various CityLink and LocalLink bus routes.

The schedule each day varies but passengers can track it by using the Transit App or by following the MTA on Facebook or Twitter.

