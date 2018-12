BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Investigators are asking for help in finding the family of a man found dead in a vacant house Sept. 4.

The man was found in the 800 block of North Chester St. An autopsy showed that there were no signs of foul play or trauma to his body.

The Baltimore Police Forensic Artist made a sketch of what the man may look like today.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call (410) 396-2100.

