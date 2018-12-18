BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are on the scene of a quintuple shooting on Park Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore.

Our media partner the Baltimore Sun confirms the shooting is outside of Saints Deli at Shirley and Park Heights avenues, where four men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A fifth person with gunshot wounds arrived at a hospital nearby around the same time, and police are investigating whether that victim was injured in the same shooting.

They confirmed that five people are involved in this shooting, including the walk-in.

None of the victims were identified, and police are not saying if the shooter is among the victims, or if the shooter is still loose.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

This story is developing.

