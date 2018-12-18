(WJZ) — Former Baltimore Ravens player Ray Rice appeared on CBS This Morning Tuesday in his first interview since the latest NFL domestic violence and assault incidents involving players Reuben Foster and Kareem Hunt.

Rice was dropped by the Ravens in 2014 after video surfaced showing him punching his then-fiancee unconscious in an elevator and then dragging her out. He hasn’t played professional football since. Rice married his fiancee Janay a few weeks later.

The two sat down with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King to discuss why they stayed together, how they’re moving forward, and their thoughts on recent incidents of domestic violence in the NFL.

Both Janay and Rice claim the incident in the elevator was the first and last time Rice had been physically abusive with her. Janay cited that as part of her reason for not leaving the relationship, saying she’d known the running back since they were 15 years old and she knew that was not his normal behavior.

When asked about his childhood, Rice cited his mother’s bad relationship as why he began “normalizing abnormal things.” However, he said he hates the person he sees in the tape.

“I hate that person. I hate him….Somewhere down the line everybody who’s sayin’, ‘Does he deserve a second chance for football?’ And this that and the other – I actually got my second chance,” Rice said.

The second chance he was referring to was the relationship with his wife.

The NFL is currently dealing with two other, more recent, incidents of domestic abuse with Reuben Foster and Kareem Hunt.

Foster was released by the San Francisco 49ers after a domestic violence arrest. He was since signed by The Washington Redskins but is ineligible to play or practice with the team until the NFL finishes its investigation.

Video recently surfaced of Hunt knocking over and kicking a woman during a dispute at a hotel. He was then released by the Kansas City Chiefs.

“They’re trying to do the right thing…I know they are working with groups to try to get more of an understanding. And they’re doing the work,” Rice said in reference to how the NFL deals with domestic violence issues.

Rice said he would be willing to sit down and talk with Kareem Hunt if given the chance.

“I would love to help anyone that’s willing to go the long haul.”

The full interview is available on CBS News.

