BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating an incident where a man was victim to an armed robbery and carjacking while getting into his car in the Federal Hill Preparatory School parking lot last week.

According to an incident report, officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking on December 11 at around 4:40 p.m. at the 45 Federal Hill Preparatory School in Baltimore.

When they arrived, they spoke to a man who said he had been carjacked as he was getting into his 2002 four-door Toyota Corolla on the school parking lot located on the North side of the building by two unidentified black men at gunpoint.

The man said the man wearing a Navy Blue Peacock hoodie with khaki pants said, “Get the (expletive) out of the car and put the keys on top, before I blow you away,” with a silver handgun pointed at him.

The man said the other man wearing a gray hoodie and a black face mask walked to the front passenger side of the car and took his black book bag from the seat.

The man also said his black book bag had several button pins on it with a Nintendo Switch and a green Irish hat in the inside worth $600.

A woman told police the victim put his hands up and backed away from the car and walked toward East on Hamburg St and turned right onto Light Street.

Baltimore City Schools released a statement following the incident:

“The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the carjacking that took place last week in the parking lot at Federal Hill Preparatory Academy. At the same time, Baltimore City School Police have increased their presence around the school, and additional officers are being deployed to ensure the safety of staff and students at dismissal and after school.”

