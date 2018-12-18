BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six public schools in Maryland have received a big honor this week- they’ve been chosen as Blue Ribbon Schools.

The announcement was made in Annapolis on Tuesday by Gov. Hogan and the state schools superintendent.

The award is given to the state’s highest performing schools.

Two schools in the Baltimore region were honored: Pinewood Elementary School in Baltimore County and Clarksville Middle School in Howard County.

The schools will now be nominated for a national designation.

