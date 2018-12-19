BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating a death in Central Baltimore after a man is assaulted.

Officers responded to the unit block of W. North Avenue for an assault at around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When they arrived, they found a 60-year-old man who was unconscious and suffering from trauma to his head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time after.

Police learned the victim was involved in a physical altercation that began inside the McDonalds on W. North Avenue. During the fight, the victim collapsed and went unconscious and never recovered.

Police clarified later in the afternoon that it has not officially been classified as a homicide. An autopsy will be conducted on the body.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.

