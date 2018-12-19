PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Another noose has been found at Chesapeake Bay Middle School, school officials said Wednesday.

Chesapeake Bay Middle School staff notified parents Wednesday afternoon in a letter that at around 8:05 a.m. Wednesday morning, a staff member found a noose made from a sweatshirt drawstring hanging in the upper level of a stairwell.

A noose was found at the school earlier in November.

Toilet-Paper Noose Found In Maryland Middle School Bathroom

A school resource officer was immediately alerted and the noose was removed. Since this occurred during student arrival at the beginning of the day, the principal said he was unsure of how many students saw the noose.

Working with police, staff were able to identify the individual responsible for the noose.

“I am beside myself that I have to write to you again to not only describe this horrible deed, but to share an exasperation that I know is shared by many of our students and families,” Principal Michael Dunn wrote to parents Wednesday.

The school assured parents that school counselors and staff are available to speak with students about any feelings or concerns they may have about the climate of the school.

