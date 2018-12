BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Department of Public Works crews are working to repair a water main break.

The break happened at Mount Royal Avenue near Charles Street at around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Cold overnight temperatures turned some of the water to ice on the road.

There is no word yet on what caused the break, but the road is closed while repairs are being made.

