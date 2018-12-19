GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter Tuesday.

Dontaze Purnell Drake, 41, will also undergo three years of supervised release following his prison term and was ordered to pay $12,570 in restitution.

Drake admitted he caused a fatal collision on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway on Sept. 24, 2017.

According to his plea agreement, the accident happened at approximately 3 a.m. Drake was driving 33 mph over the speed limit and tried to pass a vehicle traveling in the right lane. He then struck the back of an SUV in the right lane, causing one of the four passengers to be ejected from the vehicle.

Officials said Drake had a blood-alcohol level of .12% and had .03 mg/L of Ecstasy in his system at the time.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined the cause of death was multiple injuries sustained in the crash.

