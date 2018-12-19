Comments
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The man accused of killing several co-workers at a granite business in Harford County is planning an insanity defense.
Prince appeared in person in a Harford County courtroom Wednesday morning under heavy security, according to WJZ’s Mike Hellgren.
The judge ordered Prince on Wednesday to have evaluations for competency to stand trial for his mental health- as he plans to say he is not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.
Three people were killed in the shooting at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood last year.