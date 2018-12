ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — A man was shot in Rosedale Wednesday night.

Baltimore County Police responded to the shooting in the area of Whitby Road around 9:45 p.m.

One man was transported to a local hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

