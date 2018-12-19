  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arnold, Baltimore, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, Medical cannabis, Medical Marijuana, Pesticides

ARNOLD, Md. (AP) — The first company to be licensed as a medical marijuana grower in Maryland has been fined for using banned crop-protection pesticides.

The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission on Tuesday ordered ForwardGro to pay $125,000, destroy products produced before May 31 and issue refunds on certain products.

The company has been placed on two years’ probation.

ForwardGro products were removed from Maryland dispensaries with little explanation in October.

CEO Michael F. McCarthy resigned last month and must divest his ownership interest. Company co-owner Gary L. Mangum has taken over as the company’s acting top officer.

Mangum is a prominent supporter of Gov. Larry Hogan and served on his inaugural committee and transition team.

The company previously denied the allegations, but Mangum said Tuesday that ForwardGro “fell short of expectations.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s