BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Baltimore’s homicide count continues to close in on 300 for the year, another shooting is reported in West Baltimore Wednesday evening was deemed fatal.

Chopper 13 was over the crime scene in the 2800 block of Parkwood Avenue.

Police confirmed Wednesday night the shooting was fatal.

Baltimore is at 299 homicides for the year.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook