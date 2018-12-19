BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A private school counselor was put on leave after a new allegation about inappropriate behavior with a student was brought to school officials.

Calvert Hall College High School’s President Brother John Kane sent a note to the school’s staff, parents and community Wednesday notifying them that Brother David Trichtinger, a school counselor, was put on leave after the school learned of an allegation that Trichtinger had inappropriate behavior with a minor at a school outside of Pittsburgh, Pa in the 1980s.

The allegation was first reported to the District of Eastern North America of the Brothers of the Christian Schools (DENA) late last week.

DENA notified Calvert Hall and the school was told an investigation is underway.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore was notified about the incident.

Trichtinger served at Calvert Hall as a school counselor from 2000-2007 and from 2016 until Friday, Dec. 14 as a school counselor and assistant athletic director.

“At Calvert Hall, our most important priority is the safety and well-being of our students. We have policies, procedures, and training protocols in place that ensure the welfare and safety of our students. I strongly encourage anyone who has knowledge of any misconduct to inform me and/or civil authorities,” Kane said in the letter.

No allegations of misconduct have been made against Trichtinger from any Calvert Hall students at this time.

He is also no longer residing at the Brothers’ residences.

