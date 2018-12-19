Here is a look at the days before Christmas! Tomorrow, we expect rain to move in by mid-afternoon and we will be looking at temperatures in the upper 40’s.

Heavier rain is expected at night ,and a flood watch will be in effect through 6 p.m. on Friday.

From one to three inches of rain is on tap!. For the weekend , drier and cooler air will move our way, after a very warm Friday where it may reach the low 60’s!

We will expect the sun to dry the weekend out for last minute shopping and temperatures back in the 40’s again.

For both Monday and Christmas day, sunny to partly sunny skies are expected and we will top out in the mid 40’s both days.

No snow is on tap, but a few snow showers are possible in far western Maryland. Have a safe and wonderful holiday!