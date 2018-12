WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Residents are back inside their homes Wednesday night, after they were initially evacuated due to a gas leak.

Baltimore County Fire officials report the leak is in the 5900 block of Moorehead Road.

#BCoFD crews on location in Woodlawn in the 5900 block of Moorehead Road for a gas leak, multiple homes have been evacuated . — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) December 20, 2018

BGE turned off the gas, which allowed residents to go back inside.

Crews are working to fix the leak at this hour.

