  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:collapsed trench

DUNDALK, Md. (AP) — The employer of the construction worker killed at a Baltimore wastewater treatment plant this week has been identified as a contractor that’s seen three other worker deaths this year.

Baltimore City Department of Public Works spokesman Jeffrey Raymond tells The Baltimore Sun 36-year-old Transito Rodriguez Cruz worked for Archer Western. Raymond says the Atlanta-based Walsh Group subsidiary was contracted to build a system to remove nitrogen and phosphorous from the effluent at the Back River plant.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Archer Western for the deaths of two men who died in February when a concrete barrier fell on them in a trench on Interstate 95 in Miami. Another worker fell from a bridge in Jacksonville, Florida, in October.

The newspaper couldn’t reach Archer Western for comment.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s