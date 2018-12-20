FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A group drug investigation Wednesday led to multiple arrests and major drug seizures, Frederick County police say.

The Frederick High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area group, which includes Frederick County police as well as Homeland Security, MSP and other law enforcement served search warrants at two locations in Frederick and Washington County.

The search warrants were a result of a three-month narcotics investigation. The first search warrant was in Hagerstown, Md. After they entered the building, members of the Frederick HIDTA and Washington County Narcotics Task Force searched and subsequently seized a large amount of cocaine as well as the arrest of two suspects, Eric Arnette Smith, 47 and Kevia Cherisse Spivey, 43, of Hagerstown.

Specifically, they found 702 grams of cocaine, 107 grams of crack cocaine, $920, and a digital scale.

Both were charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute a large amount of cocaine.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $90,000.

Smith and Spivey were taken and released to the custody of the Washington Country Adult Detention Center.

The second search warrant was in Frederick by Frederick County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team. After making entry, they searched the residence in the 200 block of Thames Drive.

They found crack cocaine, marijuana, two handguns and three rifles in the residence.

Allan Lionell Frazier, 51, of Frederick, was arrested.

Frazier was charged with the following:

possession with intent to distribute marijuana

possession of cocaine

illegal possession of ammunition

possession of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking crime

possession of firearm in the commission of a felony

illegal possession of a regulated firearm

possession of a regulated firearm after conviction of crime of violence

Frazier was taken and released to the custody of the Frederick County Adult Detention Center

