BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City reached its 300th murder for the year 2018. Police responded to a reported shooting on Baker St. around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A 30-year-old man was found at the scene with gun shot wounds to his face and upper body. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two other homicides happened earlier Wednesday. A 25-year-old was shot in the 1700 block of Presstman Street. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Chopper 13 was over a second crime scene in the 2800 block of Parkwood Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

