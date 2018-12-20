BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An arrest has been made for one of the two suspects wanted for early morning robbery of the Restaurant Depot in South Baltimore.

The shooting and attempted robbery occurred December 5 at around 4:50 a.m., when officers responded to the Patapsco Village Shopping Center on Annapolis Road for a possible active shooter.

Officers learned two suspects entered Restaurant Depot and tried to rob the establishment.

A store employee was shot by one of the suspects.

Detectives learned that one of the suspects, the shooter, was a former employee of Restaurant Depot.

Cornell Slater was arrested Wednesday when Anne Arundel County police officers stopped a vehicle for a stolen license plate.

A warrant check showed that Slater had an open warrant for first-degree murder in connection with the December 5 shooting.

Slater was taken to Baltimore’s Central Booking where he has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and attempted robbery. He is being held without bail.

