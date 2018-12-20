BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking for something to do this week? From a free wine tasting to celebrate the arrival of winter to a yoga session to welcome longer days beginning, here are a few top options to help you get social around town.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Holiday Happy Hour: Winter is Here

Next, the Bin 604 Wine Sellers is hosting a holiday Happy Hour to celebrate the arrival of winter. Enjoy a free tasting and purchase a bottle for yourself or to give as a gift at the holiday.

When: Thursday, Dec. 20, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Bin 604, 604 S. Exeter St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Brighter Days: A Winter Solstice Yoga Celebration

Next, revel and stretch in honor of the return of longer days as the American Visionary Art Museum hosts Brighter Days: A Winter Solstice Yoga Celebration on Thursday. Beginning on Friday, the amount of daylight will begin to increase again each day. All yoga levels are invited and attendees are asked to bring their own yoga mat to the free event.

When: Thursday, Dec. 20, 6-7 p.m.

Where: American Visionary Art Museum

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Winter Wonderland Cocktail Party

Lastly, The Charles Bar & Grille is hosting a Winter Wonderland Cocktail Party on Thursday. There is an open bar from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Guests can enjoy small plates, burgers and sandwiches while enjoying cocktails, wine or beer from the bar.

For a list of beverages offered on the drink menu, click here.

When: Thursday, Dec. 20, 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Charles Baltimore, 1110 S. Charles St.

Admission: $10 (open bar and drink specials); $150 (VIP table with bottle service)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets