PRINCE GEORGE’s COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire has been found not guilty.

LaQuinn Phillips was found not guilty by a Prince George’s County jury, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a tweet Thursday.

The victim Andrea Grinage, was pregnant at the time of the attempted murder, and was forced to have her baby prematurely after she was set on fire.

Grinage had told news outlets she feared for her life when Phillips was released from jail in August.

