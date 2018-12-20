REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Reisterstown in the 300 block of Bryanstone Road after taking a suspect into custody Thursday afternoon.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body and he is expected to survive his injuries.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are in the preliminary stages of the investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available

This story is developing.

