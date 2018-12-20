Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Local TV, Maryland, Overlea, Shooting, White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Whitby Road in Overlea, Md., on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area of Whitby Road near Van Dyke Road after the victim knocked on someone’s door asking for help.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, said he had been walking along Whitby Road around 9:45 p.m. when he heard gunshots and then realized he had been struck.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have heard gunshots or seen anything out of the ordinary to call 410-307-2020.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s