WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Whitby Road in Overlea, Md., on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area of Whitby Road near Van Dyke Road after the victim knocked on someone’s door asking for help.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, said he had been walking along Whitby Road around 9:45 p.m. when he heard gunshots and then realized he had been struck.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have heard gunshots or seen anything out of the ordinary to call 410-307-2020.

