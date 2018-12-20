BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland joined the fight to prevent offshore drilling off the state’s coast Thursday.

Gov. Hogan made the announcement Thursday, saying there has been incredible progress in improving air and water quality standards and he is not going to let “misguided policies from the federal government jeopardize the work,”.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh will represent the Maryland Department of Natural Resources in a multi-state suit filed in South Carolina.

In January, the Trump administration promised Florida offshore drilling wouldn’t be expanded there, which prompted other states to request the same treatment.

