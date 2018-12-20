Filed Under:Attorney General Brian Frosh, Baltimore, DC, Gov. Hogan, Maryland, Offshore Drilling, Trump, trump administration

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland joined the fight to prevent offshore drilling off the state’s coast Thursday.

Gov. Hogan made the announcement Thursday, saying there has been incredible progress in improving air and water quality standards and he is not going to let “misguided policies from the federal government jeopardize the work,”.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh will represent the Maryland Department of Natural Resources in a multi-state suit filed in South Carolina.

In January, the Trump administration promised Florida offshore drilling wouldn’t be expanded there, which prompted other states to request the same treatment.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s