BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Thursday that Baltimore City will be awarded over $4 million for lead hazard reduction work.

The grant award is meant for states and localities to protect children and families from lead-based paint and other health hazards at home.

The city earned the maximum award allowed for a total of $4,100,000.

HUD announced awards totaling more than $139 million to 48 state and local government agencies.

Of the $4 million awarded to Baltimore, $3,500,000 is for work to reduce lead hazards and $600,000 is for work to be done on city homes.

Baltimore City officials intend to use the funds to address lead hazards in 250 housing units and will also perform “healthy home assessments.”

