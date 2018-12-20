BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a Thursday evening shooting in the 4500 block of Pen Lucy Rd. in Baltimore.

Officers responded to an area hospital at 7:10 p.m. for a reported walk-in shooting victim.

There, the officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh after police said he was shot by unidentified suspects.

The victim is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Citywide Shooting Detectives at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook