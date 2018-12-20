FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick Police are looking for a man wanted for first-degree assault, second-degree assault and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Officers received a report of a possible assault at the Super 8 on Monocacy Blvd on Wednesday morning at around 10 a.m. A caller at the motel reported seeing a woman who appeared to have been assaulted.

Officers arrived and found a woman who confirmed she had been assaulted in a motel room. Officers began searching and securing the building in case the suspect was armed or still on-scene.

Additional support from FPD’s crisis negotiation team due to a possible barricade situation helped determine that the suspect was no longer at the motel.

The suspect has been identified as Rendell Markeith Johnson, 24. He has several open arrest warrants for unrelated matters, police say.

The Frederick Police Department asks anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts or this incident to contact Detective David Dewees at 240-409-0280. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department by voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477) or by email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

