ANNE ARUNDEL CO, Md. (WJZ) — After a six-month investigation, police have made arrests in a search warrant for possible sales and drug distribution in Anne Arundel County.

Police received information regarding the possible sales and distribution of controlled dangerous substances from a home in the Shady Side, Md. Through the investigation, information was found indicating illicit activity at a second address in Tracy’s Landing.

Police responded to both of the locations on Wednesday to execute search and seizure warrants.

At around 5:11 a.m., police entered the residence in the 6400 block of Old Solomon’s Island Road in Tracy’s Landing by the Anne Arundel County Quick Response Team.

Four arrests were made at this home. The following was seized:

Around 7.24 g Heroin, estimated street value of $870.00

Around .21 g Cocaine, estimated street value of $5.00

Several paraphernalia items indicative of street-level sales of controlled dangerous substances

17 shotgun shells

$1,504.00

At around 5:59 a.m., police entered the residence in the 1300 block of Juniper Street in Shady Side by the Anne Arundel County Quick Response Team.

Two arrests were made at this location. The following items were seized:

1.5 Suboxone Sublingual Strips, around 1.14 g including packaging

Approximately 2.27 marijuana, estimated street value of $23.00

1 26″ marijuana plant

The people arrested in the search and seizures include:

Linda Lou Martin, 61, of Tracy’s Landing, Md. Three counts possession with intent to distribute CDS (heroin, cocaine, heroin/fentanyl) Two counts possession CDS not marijuana Two counts possession paraphernalia

Stephanie Michelle Greenwell, 26, of Shady’s Side Three counts possession with intent to distribute CDS (heroin, cocaine, heroin/fentanyl) Two counts possession CDS not marijuana Two counts possession paraphernalia

Morgan Harry Jones, of Tracy’s Landing, Md. Three counts possession with intent to distribute CDS (heroin, cocaine, heroin/fentanyl) Two counts possession CDS not marijuana Two counts possession paraphernalia Two counts possession ammunition by prohibited possessor

Ronald Donnell Spriggs, 57, of Tracy’s Landing, Md. Three counts possession with intent to distribute CDS (heroin, cocaine, heroin/fentanyl) Two counts possession CDS not marijuana Two counts possession paraphernalia One count possession ammunition by prohibited possessor

Stephen Matthew Greenwell, 29, of Shady Side, Md. possession CDS not marijuana

Kevin Horace Hunt, 55, of Shady Side, Md. possession CDS not marijuana



