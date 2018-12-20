  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people have been arrested for attempted murder that occurred November 28.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Vine Street for a shooting November 28 at around 9 p.m.

Shooting detectives learned through investigation that a man and a woman were responsible for the shooting of a 24-year-old woman.

On December 7, detectives arrested 25-year-old Jahtoolie Mulley. Mulley was charged with first-degree attempted murder. He is currently on a no-bail status.

Police arrested the second suspect, 23-year-old Chanae Johnson on Wednesday at around 6:30 a.m.

Johnson has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. She is now waiting to see a court commissioner, police said.

