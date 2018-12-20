STILLWATER, Okla. (CBS Local) — An Oklahoma couple surprised their daughter with a dog this holiday season, but it wasn’t just any dog.

Hallee Fuqua, a sophomore at Oklahoma State University, had been asking for a dog for Christmas for years. But her parents were adamant that she wait until after she graduates from college.

In the meantime, Hallee’s been volunteering at the Humane Society of Stillwater.

“She fell in love with a dog named Rambo and visited him often,” Hallee’s father, Lance Fuqua, wrote on Facebook. Rambo, a two-year-old Plott Hound mix, had been picked up by Stillwater Animal Welfare as a stray.

The Fuquas decided to give in and adopt Rambo to surprise their daughter with the dog for Christmas. With help from the Humane Society, they had kept it a secret for about three weeks. But that secret started to unravel.

“She found out this weekend that Rambo had been adopted and she was broken,” Lance wrote.

Hallee thought she would never see Rambo again, so the Fuquas decided to surprise her Sunday night with an early Christmas present. They captured the moment on video as a tearful Hallee embraced an excited Rambo.

“I just knew he belonged here. I’ve said ‘No’ long enough,” Halle’s mother, Jessica Fuqua, told the Stillwater News Press. “I think he belongs in our family.”

Hallee will have to wait a semester to bring Rambo to school. By then, she will move into a pet-friendly apartment.