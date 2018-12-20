BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police made an arrest in the November 28 kidnapping of a 27-year-old man.

Officials said the victim was shot in the hand in the 3300 block of Piedmont Avenue after having been kidnapped. He was able to escape and call police.

Shooting detectives investigated and identified a suspect.

28-year-old Alexis Brooks was charged Wednesday with 1st Degree Attempted Murder and Kidnapping.

She was taken to Central Booking and is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.

